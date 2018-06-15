Suspect arrested after 20-year-old woman found dead on bleachers

BALTIMORE - A 22-year old man has been arrested and charged in the murder of Jasmine Morris, the woman who was found dead in the bleachers of a football field near Reginald F. Lewis High School.

Christopher Rather, of the 6600 block of Knottwood Court, was charged with first and second degree murder, first and second degree assault, and reckless endangerment. Rather is being held at Central Booking intake Facility.

Police announced on Thursday morning the body found was that of Jasmine Morris from the 2500 block of Shannon Drive.

The body was found on the bleachers of the football field on Tuesday, prompting Baltimore Police to investigate. Police say the body was found around 11 a.m. on the field near the 2400 block of Westfield Avenue.

RELATED: Body found in bleachers at Northeast Baltimore football field

Homicide detectives responded to the scene to investigate, and they determined the body had signs of trauma, ruling the death a homicide.