Friends share memories of young woman found murdered in Northeast Baltimore bleachers

Baltimore, Md. (WMAR) -

A poet, singer, and a beloved friend and student.

The people who knew the 20-year-old woman whose body was found on the bleachers in Northeast Baltimore are sharing what made her special.

Anyone that knew Jasmine Morris will tell you her gifts to others were her voice, her heart, and her poetry.

“Some of it was like slam just like off the top random things,” said her friend Quanshe Brewington. “A lot of poetry about love a lot of poetry about support and a lot of poetry about sisterhood.”

Brewington has been friends with Morris for years, they graduated from The Baltimore Leadership School for Young Women in 2016.

“I was her little sister she never had, she was always there for me,” Brewington said. “Literally lived around the corner from me across the street from my dad’s house. I could call her anytime and she would always come no matter what.”

Brewington talked to her best friend on Monday, the day before Morris was found dead on a set of bleachers across from Reginal F. Lewis School of Business and Law High School.

Baltimore City police have charged a man with murder but haven’t released their identity yet.

“I just pray that justice gets served,” Brewington said. “She was a peace maker so I want everything to come back to being peace.”

As police work to release more information her friend remembers her as a loving, joyous young woman. “She really wanted to make it big,” Brewington said. “She was very passionate about making her friends happy and always being there.”

She was working at Amazon and studying at her dream school Coppin State University.

Brewington never expected to say goodbye to her friend who became a sister so soon.

“She’s been with me through a lot and now it’s kind of hard to say goodbye.”