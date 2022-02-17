Protest for mask-optional policy in schools

ANNAPOLIS — Anne Arundel County was the first part of the state to go mask optional in schools.

Now more parents across the state want their counties to follow their lead.

Anti-mask protesters were in Annapolis Thursday, pushing for an end to the state-wide in-school mask mandate.

Heather Fletcher's a parent in Frederick County.

She took her children out of school over the mandate and is home schooling them now.

“I would like to make the Choice of whether I think they should have a mask on or not, let every parent make their own choice but it should be our choice as parents,” said Fletcher.

“What I really want is for the Board of Education to see this because I really want to go to fifth grade without having the mask on and stuff,” said Tristan Fletcher, Heather Fletcher’s son.

Howard County has looked at dropping their mandate but has chosen to keep it for now.