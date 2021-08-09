'It’s about doing the right thing': Baltimore's indoor mask mandate set to return tomorrow

BALTIMORE — The indoor mask mandate is set to go into effect Monday morning in Baltimore.

The decision to return to masks comes as the city battles a rise in COVID-19 cases.

According to the CDC, Baltimore is considered to have a substantial transmission rate.

“If it were my job, the masks would have never came off,” said Michelle who opted not to give us her last name.

The city is one of three jurisdictions in Maryland to reinstate its indoor mask mandate.

Montgomery and Prince George’s Counties mandate went to effect this weekend.

“It’s not about rights. It’s not about privileges. It’s about doing the right thing. Protecting your family and friends,” Michelle said.

D.J The Room Cam said he thinks it would have been better to reimpose capacity restrictions before a mask mandate.

“Other than that I don’t see why we’re doing it again,” he said.

He also believes the mandate is going to be hard to enforce.

“I think it’s a little too late. They done let us get in concerts and do parties and went this long without the masks. So, I kind of think it’s going to be a little hard to weak the masks again,” he said.

Dan Bagley said if more people took the virus seriously, there would be no need for a mask mandate. But, he also said the rule changes have been confusing.

“It just feels like it’s changing a lot,” he said. “You know it just feels like everybody have to wear the mask then it's like now we don’t have to wear the mask then they want us to wear the mask again. It’s just a lot man.”

