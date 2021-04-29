Howard Co. revises restrictions on spectators at indoor sporting events

ELLICOTT CITY, Md. — Beginning Friday at 5 pm, Howard County will allow up to two family members to watch indoor games, practices, or other activities at the county Rec and Park facilities.

County Executive Calvin Ball also said the county would align with the state's new guidance to lift outdoor mask requirements and outdoor dining restrictions, starting Friday evening.

As of Thursday, just under 40 percent of the population in Howard County has been vaccinated.