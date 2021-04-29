Watch
Howard Co. revises restrictions on spectators at indoor sporting events

The Washington Post/The Washington Post/Getty Images
ELLICOTT CITY, MD - DECEMBER 19: Newly elected Howard County Executive Calvin Ball talks about what the future may hold for the historic downtown area December 19, 2018 in Ellicott City, MD. (Photo by Katherine Frey/The Washington Post via Getty Images)
Posted at 1:23 PM, Apr 29, 2021
ELLICOTT CITY, Md. — Beginning Friday at 5 pm, Howard County will allow up to two family members to watch indoor games, practices, or other activities at the county Rec and Park facilities.

County Executive Calvin Ball also said the county would align with the state's new guidance to lift outdoor mask requirements and outdoor dining restrictions, starting Friday evening.

As of Thursday, just under 40 percent of the population in Howard County has been vaccinated.

