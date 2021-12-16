Watch
Going on two weeks since Maryland Health Department has updated COVID-19 case numbers

Maryland Department of Health
Posted at 3:14 PM, Dec 16, 2021
and last updated 2021-12-16 15:14:02-05

ANNAPOLIS, Md. — It has been nearly two weeks since the Maryland Health Department has updated numbers on new COVID-19 cases and related deaths.

Initially, the department's entire website was fully offline for what officials said was a network security incident.

The website itself was back up shortly after, but some critical information usually updated daily on the department's COVID dashboard has yet to return.

Governor Larry Hogan said recently, it's not believed any critical data was compromised.

On Thursday, the department said this on Twitter;

"Our investigation into the recent network security incident is ongoing as we continue to restore various aspects of our network."

That message led to what appeared to be a new state government link that provides information on where and how residents can get vaccinated, among other things.

One thing the site does not have is the updated COVID case numbers, or even an estimated time of when they will be available.

