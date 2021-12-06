Watch
NewsLocal News

Actions

Maryland Department of Health website offline as they experience a server outage

items.[0].image.alt
Maryland Department of Health
department of health
Posted at 8:39 PM, Dec 05, 2021
and last updated 2021-12-05 20:39:57-05

BALTIMORE — The Maryland Health Department website is experiencing a server outage, causing the site to be taken offline.

A spokesperson with the Department of Health released a statement saying:

The Maryland Security Operations Center is investigating a network security incident involving the Maryland Department of Health. The Maryland Department of Information Technology, the Maryland Department of Health, and the Maryland Department of Emergency Management are working closely with federal and state law enforcement partners to address the incident and to gather additional information. Certain systems have been taken offline out of an abundance of caution and other precautions have and will be taken.

The investigation is ongoing, potentially affected employees and partners have been informed, and we will provide additional information as circumstances warrant.

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
OTT Digital Ad 2.jpeg

About WMAR

An in depth look at getting back to work and making ends meet.

4:51 PM, May 16, 2019