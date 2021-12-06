Maryland Department of Health website offline as they experience a server outage

BALTIMORE — The Maryland Health Department website is experiencing a server outage, causing the site to be taken offline.

A spokesperson with the Department of Health released a statement saying:

The Maryland Security Operations Center is investigating a network security incident involving the Maryland Department of Health. The Maryland Department of Information Technology, the Maryland Department of Health, and the Maryland Department of Emergency Management are working closely with federal and state law enforcement partners to address the incident and to gather additional information. Certain systems have been taken offline out of an abundance of caution and other precautions have and will be taken.

The investigation is ongoing, potentially affected employees and partners have been informed, and we will provide additional information as circumstances warrant.