City joins state in lifting most outdoor mask requirements, issues guidance on college graduations

BALTIMORE — Baltimore City on Friday joined the state of Maryland and the CDC in relaxing some mask mandates outdoors.

That means people will no longer be required to wear face coverings while outdoors, unless they are attending concerts, sporting events and other live performances held outdoors.

Those not yet fully vaccinated are still strongly encouraged to wear a face covering when outdoors to reduce the chances of disease transmission.

Everyone is still required to wear face coverings inside public indoor places or transportation.

Baltimore-area colleges and universities will also be able to hold in-person commencement and graduation ceremonies for the 2021 season, with the following rules in effect.