National Preparedness Month: Tips for preventing house fires

BALTIMORE — Just over the last month or so, we've reported on a number of house fires.

This includes some fires where there was a loss of life.

During National Preparedness Month the American Red Cross is sharing simple ways to protect your home.

There are a number of reasons why houses catch on fire.

Some house fires start as a result from electrical equipment or heating sources.

However, the most common reason is cooking.

The National Fire Protection Association estimates 48 percent of house fires start in the kitchen.

Pots and pans usually catch on fire when someone leaves the room.

WMAR-2 News spoke to Nadine McCrindle, a regional disaster officer with the American Red Cross.

She says if you have something that can start fires such as oil and grease, it's important you don't leave those things unattended.

McCrindle adds it's important to be careful where you place heating devices in your home.

We've said it many times, but it's worth repeating, having a working smoke detector is key.

"The best way to survive a home fire is by having a working smoke detector, and practicing what to do when that smoke detector goes off," said McCrindle.

She added you should not only have smoke detectors in the kitchen, but in places near where you sleep in the home.

If you live in Baltimore City, you can request a free smoke detector.

All you have to do is dial 3-1-1.