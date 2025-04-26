Multiple Terps headed to the NFL following 2025 Draft

BALTIMORE — Five Maryland players were selected in the 2025 NFL Draft.

Kaden Prather, wide receiver, was picked by the Buffalo Bills in the seventh round of the draft.

He joins Tai Felton as the Terp receivers taken. It's the first time since 1988 that Maryland has had multiple wide receivers taken in the same draft.

University of Maryland linebacker Ruben Hyppolite II was chosen by the Chicago Bears in the fourth round of the 2025 draft.

Gail Burton/AP Maryland linebacker Ruben Hyppolite II reacts after a team sack against Buffalo during an NCAA football game on Saturday, Sept. 3, 2022, in College Park, MD. (AP Photo/Gail Burton)

In 47 career games, the linebacker totaled 218 tackles (128 solo), 11 for loss, seven pass deflections, one interception and one forced fumble.

His teammate, defensive lineman Jordan Phillips, was chosen by the Miami Dolphins in the fifth round of the draft.

Phillips becomes the first Terps' defensive lineman drafted since Byron Cowart in 2019.

Michael Conroy/AP Maryland defensive lineman Jordan Phillips runs a drill at the NFL football scouting combine in Indianapolis, Thursday, Feb. 27, 2025. (AP Photo/Michael Conroy)

He’s racked up 57 total tackles (31 solo), 2.5 of which have gone for a loss.

Five Terrapins were also drafted in 2023. Maryland has had 12 players drafted over the last three years.