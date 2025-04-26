UMD wide receiver Tai Felton goes to Minnesota Vikings in third round of 2025 NFL Draft

University of Maryland wide receiver Tai Felton is heading to Minnesota.

The wideout was selected 102nd overall in the 2025 NFL Draft by the Vikings.

Felton finished his career at UMD with a record-setting season, tallying 96 receptions for 1,124 yards and nine touchdowns.

As team captain of the Terps, Felton was named as Second-Team All-American by the American Football Coaches Association and Third Team All-American by the Associated Press.

He was also named First Team All-Big Ten.

Felton's 96 receptions set the record for most catches by a Terp in a single season.

He ranks third all-time at Maryland in career receptions (172), fourth in receiving yards (2,027) and tied for fourth in receiving touchdowns (17).

While his name will be in the Terps record books, Felton achieved something off the field as well, earning a Family Science degree..

UMD has had a player selected in eight consecutive drafts.