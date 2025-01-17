Mount Sinai Baptist Church continues to move forward after recent break-in

BALTIMORE — Rev. Ray Cotton of Mount Sinai Baptist Church says this past Friday a man broke in and vandalized the sanctuary.

"He did damage to the pulpit, to the rear of the pulpit, tore down the emblem of the cross, knocked down things," said Rev. Cotton.

When Rev. Cotton saw the damage, he was in disbelief.

"When I got the call, I was overwhelmed and in disbelief and literally shocked," said Rev. Cotton.

Mount Sinai Baptist Church has had their fair share of challenges over the years.

There were two separate fires in 2016 and 2019.

For 7 years, they couldn't worship inside the sanctuary.

However, despite all the set backs, Rev cotton says they still carried on.

Even with the vandalism, they still had church this past Sunday.

"This will not deter any of our efforts to do ministry within the community. It's not going to hamper our worship. We had a high tide this past Sunday," said Rev. Cotton.

According to Rev. Cotton, the man who caused the damage was arrested.

He was taken to Johns Hopkins University for a medical evaluation.

According to Rev. cotton, the man claimed God told him to destroy the church.

Rev. Cotton has a message for him.

"We are forgiving him, but at the same time there is an accountability factor. We hope he would get the propper medical attention to assist him," said Rev. Cotton.

The pastor tells WMAR-2 News they plan to have the damage fixed by Sunday.

However, if the damage is not fixed, they will still have church.