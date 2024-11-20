Morgan State's Food Resource Center is addressing the food insecurity problem in the region

BALTIMORE — When you travel to Morgan State University, all you have to do is go to the second floor of the business center.

Inside, you'll find the Food Resource Center.

You'll see cereal, canned goods along with fresh fruits and vegetables.

"Food is essential to meeting our goals, staying alive, being the best person we can be, and if you're hungry you can't do that," said Melissa Thomas, the Program Coordinator.

Thomas says if a student needs food, they are welcome to schedule an appointment.

However, they also have shop days.

This is where any student can come unannounced to get groceries to get them through the month.

"For us, shop days happen four times a month. So, if you're food insecure on our campus, that's a problem because we have opportunities four times a month, sometimes more for you to get free groceries," said Thomas.

The students that come to the Food Resource Center get more than just food, they also get an education.

"What that means is that we teach couponing one on one, meal planning, market navigation. We teach cooking one on one and several other programs," said Thomas.

The Food Resource Center services more than just Morgan State University.

They also provide food for the greater Maryland area.

On Tuesday, WMAR-2 news saw a couple workers getting things ready for an upcoming House of Ruth event.

One of those hard at work was student Bryce Barnes.



He is proud of the work they do.

He is happy to help serve the greater community.

Thomas says anybody who is need of help, they can reach out.

