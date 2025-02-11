Morgan State University creates task force to address decline in Black male enrollment

BALTIMORE — Shaune Payne is a Morgan State University student who serves as the president of SMOOTH.

It stands for Strong Men Overcoming Obstacles Through Hard Work.

The goal of the group is to make sure men have the support they need to graduate school.

"We just want you to stay in school. We create the brotherhood surrounded by fellowship, followed by community engagement," said Payne.

For Payne, he says this program is truly needed.

Nationwide, HBCU"s have seen a decline in Black male enrollment.

The American Institute for Boys and Men saw a 25 % drop in Black male enrollment since 2010.

Over at Morgan State, their Black male enrollment numbers went from 43 % in 2015 to 37 % in the fall of 2024.

"I think we need to go into these communities and ask these type of questions and engage students from high school and middle schools and see what's being taught," said Payne.

In response to the alarming decline, Morgan State University formed the "Presidential Task Force on the State of Black Male Enrollment at Morgan."

The initiative is looking at the underlying causes of declining enrollment.

Dr. Michael Sinclair is an Associate Professor of Social Work at Morgan State University.

"What I hope to accomplish is really to do the research to see why aren't black Men enrolling in the numbers they used to be, and how can we properly support Black men while they are matriculating at Morgan," said Dr. Sinclair.

Dr. Sinclair serves as a co- chair of the task force along with Dr. Mark Barnes.

Dr. Sinclair believes financial barriers may play a major role in the decline.

WMAR-2 News spoke to some students who believe having positive Black male representation is the key in addressing the issue.