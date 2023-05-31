MLB pitcher apologizes for sharing anti-LGBTQ post

Toronto Blue Jays pitcher Anthony Bass has apologized for sharing a post on social media that claimed to provide Biblical reasons for boycotting companies that support the LGBTQ community.

"I made a post that was hurtful to the Pride community, which includes friends of mine, close family members of mine, and I am truly sorry for that," Bass said on Tuesday.

He added that he apologized to his teammates and is utilizing team resources to "make better decisions moving forward."

The video Bass shared was created by Ryan Miller. In the video, Miller reads a passage from the Bible that he says justifies boycotting companies like Target, which launches a Pride collection every year in celebration of LGBTQ individuals.

An organization celebrating Pride Month this year is the Blue Jays. The team will host Pride Weekend June 9 and 10.

The event will include entertainment, performances and a Blue Jays rainbow flag jersey giveaway.

"The ballpark is for everybody. We include all fans at the ballpark. We want to welcome everybody," Bass said after his apology.

The Blue Jays are not the only MLB organization to celebrate Pride Month. Every team, with the exception of the Texas Rangers, has publicly stated plans for Pride Month.

