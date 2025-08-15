Marine Corps General to become the next Superintendent of the US Naval Academy

ANNAPOLIS — The U.S. Naval Academy is set to mark a historic leadership transition as it prepares to welcome its 66th Superintendent and the first Marine to ever hold the position.

Major General David J. Borgschulte, USNA Class of 1991, will assume command at Annapolis following the nomination of the current Superintendent, Rear Admiral Yvette M. Davids, for a top-level post at the Pentagon.

Borgschulte, a native of Springfield, Missouri, most recently served as the Deputy Commandant for Manpower and Reserve Affairs at Marine Corps Base Quantico.

His previous leadership roles include Commanding General of the 3rd Marine Aircraft Wing at Marine Corps Air Station Miramar.

He takes over for Rear Adm. Yvette Davids, USNA Class of 1989 and a San Antonio, Texas, native, who became the 65th Superintendent in January 2024.

She has been nominated to serve as the next Deputy Chief of Naval Operations for Operations, Plans, Strategy, and Warfighting Development.

The US Naval Academy Superintendent, a role akin to a university president or chancellor, oversees a wide range of academic, professional, and military programs at the Academy.

You can watch the full ceremony here on the US Naval Academy YouTube channel.