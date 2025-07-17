From early workouts to 18-mile rucks: Maryland’s Sgt. Crawford battles for Army’s top honor

BALTIMORE COUNTY — Staff Sgt. Miles Crawford is representing Maryland this week on a national stage, as one of only 14 competitors in the 2025 Army National Guard Best Warrior Competition.

The elite event brings together the top seven soldiers and seven non-commissioned officers from across the country, each having won at both the state and regional levels. Now, they’re going head-to-head in Maryland — and Crawford says it’s an honor to compete at home.

“The competition rotates around the country every year, and Maryland just happens to be hosting it this year, so I’m really glad to be representing the state here at home,” said Crawford.

The week-long competition pushes participants through a series of demanding events, including fitness tests, ruck marches, obstacle courses, and marksmanship. And while the stakes are high, Crawford says the Army has prepared him well.

“I think the army does a really good job in training us and preparing us to do hard things. Everything that we've done that we're doing here in this competition, I've done many, many times before, and I've been through worse situations or harder situations,” Crawford said. “So later this week, when I'm out on the... now with a 35-pound backpacking for 18 miles, that's something I've done before, and I know I'll be able to get it done.”

Crawford started one day of the competition at 4 a.m., with a physical training event, then moved through a military police course of fire and non-lethal weapons training.

“I think about a lot of people from my previous units, my mentors, and I can hear their voices in my head whenever I know I need to kick into gear, go faster… their words in the back of my head, you know, telling me to go faster, go harder, put out that 100%, 100%.”

Crawford believes competitions like this show what’s possible in the Guard. He hopes his journey inspires other soldiers and potential recruits to pursue opportunities that challenge and grow them.

"It is what you make it," he said. "If you put in the effort... the Maryland Guard will get you into the right place and get you prepared to compete."

Senior Enlisted Advisor John Raines, who oversees more than 430,000 soldiers in the Army National Guard, says Crawford isn’t just representing Maryland — he’s carrying the flag for the entire region. Having already advanced through state and regional contests, Crawford is now competing against the very best in the country.

Raines praised all 14 competitors, calling them “the best of the best,” and said their energy and drive are infectious.

As the week wraps up, Crawford remains focused and grateful, especially to those who’ve supported him during training and time away.

“Megan, thank you for letting me do this and be gone for a week and all the weeks prior,” he said with a smile.

This story was reported by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.

