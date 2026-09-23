You're struggling to lose weight despite doing everything right, and there's a scientific reason why.

Traditional dieting creates what weight loss expert Dr. Cory Aplin calls "metabolic friction." This biological response makes your body fight harder against every pound you try to lose.

Dr. Aplin has helped thousands of clients break through weight loss plateaus by addressing this root cause instead of focusing on willpower or extreme restrictions.

The solution isn't starving yourself or spending hours at the gym. Dr. Aplin's approach targets metabolic friction naturally, allowing your body to release weight more efficiently.

His clients report losing weight without extreme dieting or exhausting workout routines. The key is understanding how your metabolism responds to different approaches and working with it instead of against it.

Why your metabolism might be sabotaging your weight loss goals

Why your metabolism might be sabotaging your weight loss goals

Dr. Aplin is sharing his metabolic friction breakthrough with the first 25 callers who want to learn how their metabolism is sabotaging their weight loss efforts.

Call (240) 201-2552 or visit myoptimalbody.com to discover how to work with your metabolism instead of against it.

Don't let metabolic friction keep you trapped in the diet cycle. Your transformation starts with one phone call.

For more information, visit facebook.com/myoptimalbody or call (240) 201-2552. The first 25 callers receive priority access to Dr. Aplin's breakthrough method.