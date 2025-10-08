We're taking a tour of Owings Mills with W Home Group

When looking for a home to buy, the surrounding community and local businesses can mean just as much as the house. Built on a foundation of integrity, expertise, and customer service, the W Home Group of Next Step Realty stands out in Maryland by cultivating genuine client relationships that deliver outstanding results.

Chevere Bites is a family owned and operation food truck serving traditional Venezuelan flavors with a modern twist, prepared with fresh, high quality ingredients.





Recent residential construction combined with up and coming retail spaces like Foundry Row and Mill Station make Owings Mills an attractive destination. It's also convenient to 795 for commuters. Buyers can find a variety of housing types to fit their needs, from condos to townhomes to single family homes.

The average home price in Owings Mills is $388,000, which is below average for Maryland, making it an affordable option as well.

