Thanksgiving dinner comes with a long shopping list, and Weis Markets gives customers ways to use their regular grocery purchases to save on holiday favorites.

The Thanksgiving Rewards program lets Weis Rewards members earn points when they buy groceries, gift cards or refill a prescription at the pharmacy. Shoppers can redeem those points for free or discounted Thanksgiving foods.

Reward options include Thanksgiving staples such as turkey, ham and Atlantic salmon, along with sides and other meal items. Customers can also redeem points at self-checkout by following the prompts on the screen.



Weis Rewards turns everyday grocery trips into Thanksgiving dinner savings

Weis Rewards turns everyday grocery trips into Thanksgiving dinner savings

Weis offers more ways to cut holiday grocery costs through digital coupons and weekly deals. Its Price Lock program keeps prices on select seasonal products from changing during the promotional period.

For shoppers who want to spend less time preparing food, Weis also offers ready-to-order platters, including fruit, vegetables, cheese and fruit, chicken wings, breakfast items and desserts.

For more information about Thanksgiving Rewards, visit weismarkets.com/rewards.