Weis Markets is dedicated to giving back to the communities they serve. For the ninth year, Weis Markets is partnering with WMAR to support House of Ruth Maryland in their efforts to support women, children, and men who are survivors of intimate partner violence.





Weis is collecting donations to Fill the House for House of Ruth

Weis Markets is helping Fill the House to benefit House of Ruth

Weis is taking donations of diapers, training pants, and wipes, formula, comforters, pillows and sheets, and new socks and underwear for women and children. Many items are available in your local Weis Market and can be dropped off in the bins the front of the store.

On Wednesday, October 15, team members from House of Ruth and WMAR-2 News will be available to accept your donations from 9am-6pm at the Weis Markets at Towson Place.

Learn more and find a full wish list of donation items here.