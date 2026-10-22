Halloween fun can add up quickly between trick-or-treat candy, costumes, decorations, and party food. That's why many families start looking for ways to stretch their holiday budget without cutting back on the fun.

Weis Markets is making it easier to stock up for the season with a variety of savings opportunities, including its Halloween Rewards program. Shoppers can earn rewards through October 31 and redeem them on qualifying purchases before the holiday arrives.



Weis Markets helps shoppers save on Halloween treats and party supplies

Weis Markets helps shoppers save on Halloween treats and party supplies

The grocery chain also offers Eek! e-Coupons, along with ongoing Grocery Rewards, Price Lock, and Hot Buys programs that can be combined for additional savings throughout the year. Customers can earn and redeem rewards with a Weis Rewards card.

For more information, visit weismarkets.rewards.