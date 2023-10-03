Weis Markets - Fill the House 2023

Weis Markets is dedicated to giving back to the communities they serve. They've teamed up with WMAR-2 News to help Fill the House. The campaign benefits House of Ruth Maryland, an incredible resource in Maryland for victims of intimate partner violence.

Weis is taking donations of diapers and wipes, formula, comforters, pillows and sheets, and new underwear for women and children. Many items are available in your local Weis Market and can be dropped off in the bins the front of the store.

On Wednesday, October 18, 2023 supporters are encouraged to donate at our live event at the Towson Weis store on Putty Hill Avenue from 9am-6pm.

Learn more about Fill The House here.

Learn more about Weis Markets here.