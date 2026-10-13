You don't need to know anything about horseback riding to enjoy the Washington International Horse Show. The event combines world-class competition with family-friendly activities, giving visitors a chance to see incredible horses and riders up close.

Watching a horse and rider clear a jump at full speed is something that's hard to appreciate on television. Every run comes down to timing, precision, and trust between horse and rider, creating the kind of drama that keeps spectators on the edge of their seats.



Washington International Horse Show returns with thrills for all ages Washington International Horse Show brings world-class competition and family fun

Families will find plenty to do beyond the competition. Kids Day features pony photo opportunities, rides, face painting, and other activities, while Barn Night adds costumes and fun to the festivities. Opening night also offers discounted tickets for military members, first responders, and teachers.

For more information, visit WIHS.org.