Von Paris Moving & Storage is helping Fill the House for House of Ruth Maryland

Von Paris Moving & Storage is a full-service company offering local, national, and international moves, archive storage, and more.

Von Paris is a proud partner of Fill the House to benefit House of Ruth Maryland. On Wednesday, October 15, team members from Von Paris, House of Ruth and WMAR-2 News will be available to accept your donations from 9am-6pm at the Weis Markets at Towson Place. Teams are collecting donations of baby products and personal care items to pack a Von Paris moving truck full of essentials to help survivors of intimate partner violence.





Von Paris is helping collect donations for House of Ruth Maryland

Fill the House is just one of the ways Von Paris goes the extra mile in Maryland. Through partnerships with organizations like the Maryland Book Bank and the American Heart Association as well as volunteering for local food drives, first responder events, and more, Von Paris Moving & Storage has been giving back to the community since their start more than 130 years ago.

Learn more and find a full wish list of items here.