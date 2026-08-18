ViiV Healthcare brings exclusive focus to HIV research and treatment innovation as the global specialty pharmaceutical company shares insights from the 26th International AIDS Conference. The company's singular dedication to HIV sets it apart in the pharmaceutical industry, driving advances in treatment options that support the diverse needs of people living with HIV.

Dr. Jean van Wyk, Chief Medical Officer at ViiV Healthcare, addresses the current state of the HIV epidemic in the United States and recent research developments presented at the conference. The latest advances demonstrate significant progress in creating treatment approaches that allow people living with HIV to work with healthcare providers to find solutions that best fit their individual circumstances and preferences.

ViiV Healthcare's commitment centers on advancing therapeutic options that recognize each person's unique health profile, lifestyle, and treatment goals. This personalized approach reflects the company's understanding that effective HIV care extends beyond traditional one-size-fits-all protocols to encompass comprehensive support systems addressing the whole person.

The conference highlights how modern HIV treatment continues evolving through specialized research investment and targeted solutions. ViiV Healthcare's exclusive focus on HIV allows for deeper innovation in this therapeutic area rather than treating HIV as one of many conditions, resulting in more sophisticated approaches to care and treatment adherence.



ViiV Healthcare shares HIV treatment advances from AIDS Conference

ViiV Healthcare highlights HIV treatment advances from International AIDS Conference

Recent research developments showcase the importance of having multiple treatment options available, enabling collaborative decision-making between patients and healthcare teams. These advances offer improved quality of life and treatment outcomes while reducing barriers to care that have historically affected the HIV community.

The company's specialized approach demonstrates how focused pharmaceutical research can drive meaningful progress in addressing complex health challenges facing people living with HIV today.

Learn more about HIV treatment advances and resources at viivhealthcare.com.