Many people know Victoria Rowell for her work in television, film and the arts. Now, she is sharing a more personal perspective through photography.

Rowell's exhibit at the Maryland Institute College of Art features photographs she has taken throughout her life, documenting experiences that have shaped her journey. The collection offers visitors a chance to see her storytelling through a different artistic lens.



Victoria Rowell shares personal photography exhibit at MICA

Victoria Rowell shares personal photography exhibit at MICA

The exhibit highlights images and moments that reflect Rowell's personal experiences and creative expression. Through photography, she invites viewers to explore a visual record of memories, reflection and growth.

Those interested in seeing the exhibit can learn more through MICA's exhibition page.

