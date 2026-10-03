Between work schedules, school activities and everyday responsibilities, pet care can sometimes become just another item on a family's growing to-do list.

That's why many veterinarians encourage pet owners to think beyond seasonal flea and tick prevention. Fleas and ticks can pose risks throughout the year, making consistent protection an important part of a dog's overall health and wellness routine.

Veterinarian Keri Shaver says year-round protection can help pet owners avoid gaps in coverage while simplifying preventive care. Rather than trying to remember monthly treatments or restarting protection after a lapse, many pet owners look for options that fit more easily into their routines.

Consistent protection also gives dog owners peace of mind when spending time outdoors, whether they're heading to a neighborhood park, hiking a favorite trail or simply enjoying time in the backyard with their pets.

Veterinarian explains why dogs need flea and tick protection year-round

Veterinarian explains why dogs need flea and tick protection year-round

As families settle into fall schedules, maintaining a plan for flea and tick prevention can help keep dogs protected while allowing owners to focus on the moments they enjoy most with their pets.

For pet owners interested in learning more, visit BRAVECTO® QUANTUM and year-round flea and tick protection .