Every military service member has a story, but not every story has been preserved. Ahead of Veterans Day, families across the country have an opportunity to help ensure the people who served are included in a unique national tribute.

The USAA National Military Monument at the Lincoln Memorial brings together the names of more than 41 million Americans who have served throughout the nation's 250-year history. Since opening on the National Mall, millions of searches have been conducted by family members, friends, and fellow veterans looking for the people whose service helped shape their lives.



USAA's National Military Monument preserves 250 years of service

USAA's National Military Monument preserves 250 years of service

Some service members are still missing from the monument, and organizers are encouraging the public to search for relatives, friends, and fellow veterans and submit missing names. The effort is designed to honor military service while helping preserve those stories for future generations.

For more information, visit usaa.com/veteransday.

