UnitedHealthcare is focused on helping people live healthier lives and

making the health system work better for everyone. Through data, insights,

and partnerships—like the fourth annual Student Behavioral Health

Report—we’re able to identify emerging health trends and concerns, and

help employers and individuals make more informed, proactive decisions

about care.



Learn how young adults are turning to AI tools for help

UHC tech tools are helping young adults improve their mental health Learn how young adults are turning to AI tools for help

UnitedHealthcare’s fourth annual Young Adult & College Student Behavioral Health Report, a national survey

conducted by YouGov, examines how mental and behavioral health concerns affect

Americans enrolled in college as well as young adults ages 18-28 not enrolled in

college.

UHC takes the data from this report and offers new technology as part of its toolbox of resources to help

students and parents tackle mental and behavioral concerns more effectively.

To learn more, click here.

