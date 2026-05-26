UHC tech tools are helping young adults improve their mental health

UnitedHealthcare is focused on helping people live healthier lives and
making the health system work better for everyone. Through data, insights,
and partnerships—like the fourth annual Student Behavioral Health
Report—we’re able to identify emerging health trends and concerns, and
help employers and individuals make more informed, proactive decisions
about care.
Learn how young adults are turning to AI tools for help
UnitedHealthcare’s fourth annual Young Adult & College Student Behavioral Health Report, a national survey
conducted by YouGov, examines how mental and behavioral health concerns affect
Americans enrolled in college as well as young adults ages 18-28 not enrolled in
college.
UHC takes the data from this report and offers new technology as part of its toolbox of resources to help
students and parents tackle mental and behavioral concerns more effectively.
To learn more, click here.