A luxury bathroom experience does not have to require a costly renovation. Lifestyle Expert Joan Butler says Toto Washlet bidet seats provide an easy way to add comfort, convenience and modern technology to an existing bathroom without the disruption and expense of a major remodel.



Toto Washlet bidet seats offer an easy bathroom upgrade

Toto Washlet bidet seats offer an easy bathroom upgrade

As more homeowners look for practical upgrades that improve everyday living, bidet seats continue to grow in popularity for their ability to create a spa-like experience at home.

Designed to deliver a spa-like experience at home, the popular upgrade continues to attract consumers looking for practical ways to enhance their daily routines. Learn more about Toto Washlet products and available features at TotoUSA.com.