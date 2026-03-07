With Spring Break on the horizon, families everywhere are finalizing travel plans for the perfect seasonal getaway and Myrtle Beach should be at the top of the list!

Emmy Award-winning PBS travel host Darley Newman shares insider tips on what’s trending in beach travel for 2026. Easy-access destinations like Myrtle Beach are taking center stage this year, making it simpler than ever for families to streamline their journeys and maximize their vacation fun. Darley reveals how families can stretch their travel budgets, spotlighting smart deals and planning strategies as beach towns get ready for peak season.



Time to Visit Myrtle Beach!

With fresh tips and smart travel deals, Spring Break 2026 makes it easy to plan sunny escapes. Whether you’re leaving winter behind or chasing adventure, the beach is calling for a memorable getaway.