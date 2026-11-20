Thanksgiving traditions often center on food, football, and family gatherings, but thousands of Marylanders start the holiday by lacing up their running shoes. The Y Turkey Trot Charity 5K has become a Thanksgiving morning tradition that combines fitness, community spirit and support for local families.

The event welcomes runners, walkers, families with strollers and even four-legged companions at locations across central Maryland. Participants earn bragging rights before the turkey reaches the table while helping fund programs that provide food assistance, child care, summer camp opportunities and Y memberships for families facing financial challenges.

The Y Turkey Trot brings fitness and philanthropy to Thanksgiving

The Y Turkey Trot brings fitness and philanthropy to Thanksgiving

Beyond the finish line, proceeds support the Y's Fresh Mart food pantries and other community programs that help neighbors throughout the year. It's a chance to burn a few calories before the holiday feast while giving back to the community at the same time.

The race takes place Nov. 26, and registration remains open.

For more information, visit yturkeytrot.org.