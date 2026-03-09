Travel Mom Emily Kaufman says Great Wolf Lodge is the perfect place for family fun this spring. Located 45 minutes from Baltimore, the Great Wolf Lodge resort in Perryville is a terrific place for a staycation. No matter what the weather is outside, the temperature is always ideal inside the water park! In addition to the slides, a lazy river, and wave pool, the Adventure Park offers loads of fabulous activities: bowling, mini golf, a ropes course, Magic Quest, and more.

The Travel Mom Takes a Trip to Great Wolf Lodge

Now is a terrific time to save! If you book before March 13th for stays through June, you will receive up to 40% off. Make sure and use the promo code SPRING at GreatWolf.com