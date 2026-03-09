Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
LifestyleMidday Maryland

Actions

The Travel Mom Takes a Trip to Great Wolf Lodge

The Travel Mom Takes a Trip to Great Wolf Lodge
Midday Maryland
The Travel Mom Takes a Trip to Great Wolf Lodge
The Travel Mom Takes a Trip to Great Wolf Lodge
Posted

Travel Mom Emily Kaufman says Great Wolf Lodge is the perfect place for family fun this spring. Located 45 minutes from Baltimore, the Great Wolf Lodge resort in Perryville is a terrific place for a staycation. No matter what the weather is outside, the temperature is always ideal inside the water park! In addition to the slides, a lazy river, and wave pool, the Adventure Park offers loads of fabulous activities: bowling, mini golf, a ropes course, Magic Quest, and more.

The Travel Mom Takes a Trip to Great Wolf Lodge
The Travel Mom Takes a Trip to Great Wolf Lodge

Now is a terrific time to save! If you book before March 13th for stays through June, you will receive up to 40% off. Make sure and use the promo code SPRING at GreatWolf.com

Copyright 2026 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
WMAR 2 News App

News

Stay connected to community, wherever you are