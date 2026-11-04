Healthy hair starts with a healthy scalp, yet scalp care is often overlooked in many beauty routines. That can become even more noticeable during the colder months when winter weather and indoor heating leave the scalp feeling dry and irritated.

Founded by British-Nigerian entrepreneur Judy Koloko, The Steam Bar takes a skincare-inspired approach to scalp care. The brand combines scalp-focused products with the ritual of steaming to help moisture penetrate more effectively and is designed specifically with coily and textured hair in mind.



The Steam Bar brings scalp care into the skincare conversation

The Steam Bar brings scalp care into the skincare conversation

The collection includes a scalp microbiome serum, shampoo, conditioner, mask, steaming cap, and sleep bonnet. Through November 22, shoppers can receive 20% off The Steam Bar's scalp care range using the code MIDDAYMARYLAND20.

For more information, visit thesteambar.com.

