"The Real Estate Record" w/ Kelly & Co. Realty - Hampstead

In Hampstead, rural landscapes and suburban convenience combine to create a vibrant community, with beloved local businesses adding character and warmth. Greenmount Bowl stands out as a Baltimore fixture, celebrated for its retro candlepin lanes, cozy atmosphere, and welcoming spirit that draws crowds for casual games and community gatherings. Kelly & Co Realty shines a spotlight on this neighborhood classic through “The Real Estate Record,” highlighting the places that make the area feel like home.

Greenmount Bowl isn’t just a place for bowling; it’s where generations of locals have made memories. Courtney Stinchcomb, lifelong Hampstead resident and member of the Kelly & Co Realty team, first met her husband here, and their league nights remain a cherished tradition. The alley offers both duckpin and tenpin bowling, a rarity that gives everyone a chance to try something new or celebrate a local favorite.

With its unique mix of vintage flair and neighborhood energy, Greenmount Bowl has become a classic hangout for Baltimore residents and Hampstead visitors alike. It’s the kind of place that brings people together, inspires personal stories, and reminds us why local communities are worth celebrating.

