Getting older doesn't mean slowing down. Across Baltimore County, older adults are staying active, pursuing new interests, and finding new ways to stay connected to their communities.

The Power of Age Expo celebrates that spirit with a day focused on healthy aging, lifelong learning, and community engagement. Attendees can explore resources for older adults and caregivers while enjoying fitness demonstrations, an art show, and even a pickleball tournament.

The event is designed to showcase the many ways people can remain active, informed, and involved as they age, while also connecting attendees with local programs and services that can support them along the way.



The Power of Age Expo celebrates active aging in Baltimore County

The Power of Age Expo celebrates active aging in Baltimore County

The Power of Age Expo takes place October 23 at the Timonium Fairgrounds.

For more information, visit powerofageexpo.com.

