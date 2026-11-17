Holiday meals often come with long shopping lists and even longer prep times, but The Little Potato Company aims to simplify one part of the process. Its ready-to-cook bagged little potatoes and microwave-ready and oven/grill-ready potato kits help home cooks spend less time preparing ingredients and more time enjoying time with family and friends.

The potatoes arrive pre-washed, require no peeling, and are small enough that they do not need to be cut. The convenient kits also include seasoning packets, and some varieties can be ready in as little as five minutes. For air-fryer fans, the potatoes can be prepared in about 15 minutes, making them a practical option during the busy holiday season.



The Little Potato Company has a shortcut for holiday meal prep

The Little Potato Company has a shortcut for holiday meal prep

The company also offers a variety of recipe ideas for holiday gatherings, including roasted little potatoes with cranberries, maple syrup, and seasonal spices. The potatoes are grown on family farms and provide an easy side dish for weeknight dinners and special celebrations alike.

For more information, visit littlepotatoes.com.

