February 28 is Rare Disease Day across the U.S. and around the world. The Immune Deficiency Foundation is the national patient organization based in Maryland that serves a specific rare disease community – people living with Primary Immunodeficiencies or PI.

Primary Immunodeficiencies are a group of 550 rare, chronic conditions where a part of the body’s immune system is missing or does not function correctly. People living with PI are at increased risk for infections or recurring illnesses. An estimated 500,000 people in the U.S. are living with PI, but hundreds of thousands more are undiagnosed and the Foundation is focused on raising awareness and connecting people with the resources they need.

The Immune Deficiency Foundation & "Rare Disease Day"

