Many people reach their 40s, 50s, and 60s only to discover that the weight-loss strategies that worked in the past no longer deliver the same results. Eating less and exercising more can help, but for some people, the issue may go deeper than calories and workouts.

Dr. Cory Aplin of Optimal Body points to a concept he calls "metabolic friction," which he describes as factors such as hormone imbalances, inflammation, and stress that can make weight loss more difficult. Signs may include gaining weight without eating more, struggling with methods that once worked, or losing weight only to gain it back.

According to Aplin, identifying and addressing those underlying issues can help improve metabolism and make weight-loss efforts more effective. His approach focuses on understanding what may be preventing the body from responding the way it once did.

The hidden roadblock that may be keeping weight off the scale

The hidden roadblock that may be keeping weight off the scale

The first 25 people who schedule qualify for a free virtual assessment of the nine causes of metabolic friction and a complimentary training designed to help participants lose their first three to five pounds.

For more information, visit myoptimalbody.com.