The Catholic High School of Baltimore Presents "Frozen!"

The Catholic High School of Baltimore is proud to be one of the first Catholic high schools in the area to produce Frozen: The Broadway Musical! Discover how senior Lauren Payne ’26 and Madelyn Merrill ’27 are standout playmakers in this magical production and how other students are finding their voices as leaders in Catholic High’s Theatre program.

Join The Catholic High School of Baltimore on March 20 and 21 as Princess Anna embarks on an unforgettable journey to save her kingdom from Elsa’s uncontrollable ice powers and an endless winter!

