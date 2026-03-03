As the 2025 tax season ramps up, taxpayers have more reason than ever to get a jump on their returns with Jackson Hewitt. Filing early means a speedier refund and a chance to avoid last-minute stress and unexpected complications.

This year brings a handful of fresh tax breaks waiting to be claimed. A careful review before you file could pay off, with new deductions and credits making a real difference on your bottom line.

If your life changed in the past year—maybe you got married, welcomed a new child, started a new job, or moved—don’t overlook how these milestones can impact your return. Updating your information ensures you’re getting every benefit available.

Navigating tax forms and new regulations can feel overwhelming, but partnering with a tax professional takes the guesswork out of the process. Expert support can help maximize your refund and prevent costly mistakes.

Tax Season Made Simple With Jackson Hewitt

For a little extra excitement, Jackson Hewitt is rolling out its Double Your Refund Sweepstakes. After filing, there’s a chance to double your refund, making tax time feel a bit more rewarding.

The 2025 tax season has arrived. This year, knowledge, preparation, and a little expert help can make all the difference.

