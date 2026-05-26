For many adults over 40, losing weight can feel frustratingly out of reach—even when maintaining healthy habits. Optimal Body understands that diet and exercise alone aren’t always enough. International weight-loss specialist Dr. Cory Aplin explains that a common issue called “metabolic friction” may be preventing real progress, making it harder to lose stubborn weight despite your best efforts.



Learn how to achieve your optimal body

Sustainable weight loss starts with Optimal Body Learn how to achieve your optimal body

By addressing this underlying challenge, Optimal Body offers a personalized program designed to help make weight loss more achievable, effective, and sustainable.

Right now, the first 25 people to schedule an appointment will receive exclusive access to Dr. Aplin’s personalized approach. To begin your transformation, call (240) 201-2552 or visit MyOptimalBody.com to start your journey toward lasting results.

