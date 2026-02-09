Tax season is here, and Marylanders have a meaningful opportunity to protect the outdoor places and wildlife we all cherish—and that our communities depend on. By making a 100% tax-deductible contribution to the Chesapeake Bay and Endangered Species Fund through the Maryland tax form, whether prompted by tax software, an accountant, or on line 35 for paper filers, Marylanders can easily invest in the health of their communities and the natural resources that sustain our homes and habitats.

Support The Chesapeake Bay Trust This Tax Season

Contributions of any size empower more people to take part in restoring nature and strengthening neighborhoods, helping ensure a healthy environment for generations to come.