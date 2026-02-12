Belcara Health is a leading plastic surgery and aesthetic wellness practice in Baltimore, recognized for pairing advanced medical expertise with an elevated standard of patient care. Grounded in the belief that exceptional results begin with exceptional attention, the practice delivers refined, natural-looking outcomes through a highly personalized approach.

Founded by Medical Director Dr. Michael Cohen, Belcara Health brings together a team of extensively trained physicians and medical professionals with decades of collective experience. A collaborative, team-based model ensures a seamless patient journey — from consultation through recovery — with treatment plans tailored to individual goals. Relationship-driven care remains central to the practice’s philosophy. Through transparency, education, and individualized attention, Belcara Health supports patients not only in achieving aesthetic goals, but in maintaining long-term confidence and wellness.

Subtle Changes, Big Results With Belcara Health

The practice also remains at the forefront of innovation. Belcara Health offers Preserve® by Motiva, an advanced breast augmentation technique designed to minimize tissue disruption, preserve natural anatomy, and support faster, more comfortable recovery.

Dr. Cohen and Dr. Sarah McMillan — a board-certified plastic surgeon and breast and body contouring specialist with more than 20 years of experience — are among only 50 surgeons nationwide trained in the Preserve® by Motiva technique, reflecting the practice’s commitment to safety, precision, and excellence.