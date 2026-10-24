Families, advocates and community supporters have an opportunity to celebrate inclusion while supporting Maryland's Down syndrome community at the Step Up for Down Syndrome walk in Baltimore.

Hosted by the Down Syndrome Association of Maryland, the event highlights the organization's statewide efforts to connect families with resources, build community and advocate for individuals with Down syndrome. This year's theme, "My Life. My Choices.," focuses on empowering people with disabilities and promoting inclusion in every aspect of community life.



Step Up for Down Syndrome returns to Baltimore this weekend

Step Up for Down Syndrome returns to Baltimore this weekend

The walk takes place Saturday, Oct. 24 at 10 a.m. at West Covington Park. Attendees can enjoy food from Jimmy's Famous Seafood and Taco Love, sensory-friendly activities from the We Rock the Spectrum Bus, carnival games and more. Attendance and walker registration are free, though participants can purchase event T-shirts. Proceeds benefit programs and services offered by the Down Syndrome Association of Maryland.

For more information, visit StepUpBaltimore.org.