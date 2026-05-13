As the warmer months bring more outdoor activity — hiking, running, pickleball, and more — knee pain becomes one of the most common reasons people seek medical care. GBMC orthopedic surgeon Dr. Ronald Delanois sat down with Midday Maryland to share what's behind that pain and what you can do about it.

An estimated 35 million Americans live with osteoarthritis, and the knee is the most frequently affected joint. Dr. Delanois explains what's actually happening inside the knee as it wears over time and why so many people mistake it for a simple sprain.

Before reaching for a specialist, Dr. Delanois walks through practical first steps that can make a real difference, including modifying activity and footwear as well as understanding how weight can impact the load placed on the knees.

The team at GBMC takes a nonsurgical-first approach, but when treatment does advance to surgery, they are there to walk patients through the process.

Stay ahead of knee pain this season with help from GBMC Stay ahead of knee pain this season with help from GBMC

Have a concern? Don't wait! GBMC offers two convenient walk-in orthopedic clinics at Padonia and in the GBMC Physicians Pavilion West, where anyone with a concern can come in without an appointment to get questions answered. Visit gbmc.org/ortho to learn more or find a provider.

