A fulfilling retirement takes more than a healthy savings account. Knowing how income, spending, taxes, health care and lifestyle goals work together can help turn years of saving into a retirement that feels more secure and enjoyable.

Statera Retirement compares a financial plan to working with a personal trainer. Both provide accountability, a clear direction and regular check-ins that help keep long-term goals from drifting off course. CEO and Managing Partner Scott Schuebel also compares retirement to a voyage, where preparation and the right tools make it easier to adjust when conditions change.



Statera Retirement puts a financial plan at the heart of retirement

Statera Retirement puts a financial plan at the heart of retirement



A personalized plan can help connect the financial pieces while giving retirees the confidence to make decisions, adapt along the way and focus more on enjoying the life they've worked to build.

For more information, visit stateraretirement.com.

