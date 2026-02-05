Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
This FeBREWary and March, it’s time to "Sip and Shuck! Explore Maryland’s outdoor recreation and scenery while enjoying Maryland oysters, paired with Maryland beer, wine and spirits through a list of restaurants and events. Oysters are a great source of protein and are harvested fresh right here in Maryland. Grab your loved ones and introduce them to a palate-pleaser that enhances their senses, warms their souls, and captivates their spirit of adventure. Head to MarylandsBest.net to plan your "Sip & Shuck" experience.

  • Head to MarylandsBest.net to download the Sip & Shuck Pass, to check into restaurants, breweries, wineries, distilleries, and events throughout February and March and build up points towards the grand prize sweepstakes of a boat tour, dinner and lodging for two. 
  • Sip & Shuck Kickoff Event -February 10 -Annapolis Maritime Museum 3:30-4:30pm (Register for free here and then Forward Brewery 4:30-6:30pm, with tickets purchased via this link)
  • Baywater Seafood - BOGO- Buy 1 dozen get 1 dozen half off oysters throughout Sip & Shuck (February & March). Head to BaywaterSeafood.com to order yours today.
  • Milkhouse Brewery Oyster Event (March 8th). Head to Milkhouse Brewery for your free tickets
