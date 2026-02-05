This FeBREWary and March, it’s time to "Sip and Shuck! Explore Maryland’s outdoor recreation and scenery while enjoying Maryland oysters, paired with Maryland beer, wine and spirits through a list of restaurants and events. Oysters are a great source of protein and are harvested fresh right here in Maryland. Grab your loved ones and introduce them to a palate-pleaser that enhances their senses, warms their souls, and captivates their spirit of adventure. Head to MarylandsBest.net to plan your "Sip & Shuck" experience.
Sip and Shuck!
- Head to MarylandsBest.net to download the Sip & Shuck Pass, to check into restaurants, breweries, wineries, distilleries, and events throughout February and March and build up points towards the grand prize sweepstakes of a boat tour, dinner and lodging for two.
- Sip & Shuck Kickoff Event -February 10 -Annapolis Maritime Museum 3:30-4:30pm (Register for free here and then Forward Brewery 4:30-6:30pm, with tickets purchased via this link)
- Baywater Seafood - BOGO- Buy 1 dozen get 1 dozen half off oysters throughout Sip & Shuck (February & March). Head to BaywaterSeafood.com to order yours today.
- Milkhouse Brewery Oyster Event (March 8th). Head to Milkhouse Brewery for your free tickets