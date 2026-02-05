This FeBREWary and March, it’s time to "Sip and Shuck! Explore Maryland’s outdoor recreation and scenery while enjoying Maryland oysters, paired with Maryland beer, wine and spirits through a list of restaurants and events. Oysters are a great source of protein and are harvested fresh right here in Maryland. Grab your loved ones and introduce them to a palate-pleaser that enhances their senses, warms their souls, and captivates their spirit of adventure. Head to MarylandsBest.net to plan your "Sip & Shuck" experience.



