Nearly half of U.S. adults have high blood pressure, yet most people only learn about their numbers during occasional visits to the doctor's office. That can make it difficult to understand how everyday habits may affect cardiovascular health over time.

Signal Ring was developed to provide a more complete picture. The lightweight titanium wearable tracks blood pressure throughout the day and night without the need for a traditional arm cuff. Users can view their readings alongside information about sleep, exercise, stress and recovery to better understand potential patterns and trends.



Signal Ring offers a new way to track blood pressure throughout the day

Signal Ring offers a new way to track blood pressure throughout the day

In addition to blood pressure monitoring, Signal Ring also provides sleep and heart rate variability insights. The device is available for $399 with no monthly subscription required and is now eligible for FSA and HSA purchases.

For more information, visit SignalRing.com.